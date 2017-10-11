ACLU Sues Trump Admin To Force Gov't To Provide Abortions To Illegal Immigrant Minors

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) added the case of an unaccompanied minor, who came into the U.S. illegally and is not being given abortion access by the government, to their June lawsuit against the federal government for awarding grant money to religious organizations, such as the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) that help unaccompanied minors but won’t refer them for abortions.

The lawsuit, Doe v. Lloyd, was initially aimed at those with religious objections to referring or providing abortions for illegal immigrants but according to the ACLU’s most recent court filing, “In March of 2017, ORR (Office of Refugee Resettlement) announced that federally funded shelters are prohibited from taking ‘any action that facilitates’ abortion for these unaccompanied minors in their care without ‘direction and approval’ from the Director of ORR Director Scott Lloyd.”

Read more