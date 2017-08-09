ACLU Suing DC Metro For Rejecting Milo Ads
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing Washington’s Metro for pulling or rejecting controversial ads, which the organization claims violates the freedom of speech.

The ACLU is representing a “diverse group of plaintiffs” in the new lawsuit, including an abortion provider, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and conservative firebrand Milo Yiannopoulos.

“To put it mildly, these plaintiffs have nothing in common politically. But together, they powerfully illustrate the indivisibility of the First Amendment,” the ACLU said in a blog post Wednesday. “Our free speech rights rise and fall together — whether left, right, pro-choice, anti-choice, vegan, carnivore, or none of the above.”

