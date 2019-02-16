Acosta Confronted by Angel Moms at White House After Tense Exchange With Trump

Angel Moms confronted CNN correspondent Jim Acosta at the White House on Friday, leading him to briefly interview one after President Donald Trump told him to ask the mothers if he was truly manufacturing a border crisis.

Trump invited the Angel Moms to his announcement that he had declared a national emergency to secure money to build a southern border wall, after failing to get adequate funding from Congress for it.

Acosta, a strident critic of the president, said before the event Trump was using anti-immigration “mythology” as part of his case to build the wall and also said the Angel Moms’ presence there was part of an effort of “trying to drum up some emotional energy on this occasion.” He also mentionedtheir children were “allegedly” killed by illegal immigrants.

At the press conference, he asked Trump if he was concocting an emergency and cited data showing illegal immigrants commit crime at a lower rate than native-born Americans. Trump told Acosta he had an agenda and called him “fake news.” He also told him to ask the Angel Moms whether it was truly an emergency.

Incredible exchange as @acosta tells Trump he's "manufacturing a crisis" on the border, and Trump tells Angel Moms to stand up. pic.twitter.com/3br0aCzqSf — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) February 15, 2019

Read more



Alex Jones and Steward Rhodes watch and react to Nancy Pelosi’s threat of gun confiscation during some future Democrat’s Presidential administration.