Acosta Fact-Checks Trump Supporters Chanting 'CNN Sucks,' 'Fake News': 'All Of Those Things Are False'

The absolute state of CNN.

From the Free Beacon:

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta responded to supporters of President Donald Trump by saying all of the things that they were chanting against his network on Tuesday were “false.”

Acosta checked in with CNN host Wolf Blitzer to report on the environment of the Trump supporters at the upcoming rally in Tampa Bay, Florida on Tuesday evening. They chanted things like “CNN sucks” and “fake news.”

“Wolf, just to give you a sense of what’s happening right now, you can hear there is a chorus of boos and other chants from this Trump crowd here in Tampa, Florida there, saying things like, ‘CNN sucks,’ ‘go home,’ and ‘fake news,'” Acosta said. “Wolf, obviously all of those things are false.”