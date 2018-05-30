Acosta on Trump Meeting With Kim Kardashian: ‘She Shouldn’t Be Here Talking About Prison Reform’

CNN reporter Jim Acosta said Wednesday that Kim Kardashian West shouldn’t be at the White House to address prison reform, a complaint of celebrity White House meetings that Acosta seems to have developed only after former President Barack Obama left office.

Acosta’s assessment came while complaining the Trump administration was not taking certain issues seriously enough. He lamented Kardashian’s meeting wasn’t “a serious thing” to have happen at the White House.

“Forget about the fact that Kim Kardashian is here at the White House today and what planet that is anything resembling normal because it’s not. She shouldn’t be here talking about prison reform. It’s very nice that she is here but that’s not a serious thing to have happen here at the White House.”

Acosta does not appear to have taken the same critical stand during the Obama administration when celebrities routinely came through the White House, sometimes to discuss issues and other times for events.