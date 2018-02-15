Acosta Shouts Gun Question After Solemn Trump Speech

Image Credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images.

CNN’s Jim Acosta broke the silence after President Trump’s solemn Thursday address by shouting out a question about guns.

Trump gave a heartfelt and unifying speech the day after 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida. He spoke directly to America’s children and reminded them that they are “never alone” and should seek help from their friends and family if they are ever struggling with mental health issues.

However, according to a White House pool report, Acosta ruined the somber moment by shouting out a question at Trump as he left the room.

“[President Trump] did not answer questions shouted at the end by CNN’s Jim Acosta ‘Will you do something about guns?’” the pool report read.

