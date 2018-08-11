Acosta Tries, Fails to Get Immigration Expert to Condemn Trump Policies

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr.

Friday afternoon grandstanding reporter Jim Acosta filled in as host of Wolf Blitzer’s eponymously named CNN show. And mid-program, Acosta desperately tried to get one of his guests to bash President Trump as a hypocrite for his stance on chain migration, and the Justice Department for accidentally deporting two asylum seekers. Instead, his conservative guest schooled the partisan reporter about hyping a “non-story.”

Acosta opened with the asylum seekers story, touting that the federal judge “erupted at the Trump Administration,” over the deportation of a mother and daughter from El Salvador, while their cases were still under appeal. Introducing guest Mark Krikorian, as the Executive Director of the Center for Immigration Studies, a “conservative think tank,” Acosta asked: “Do you think the administration is going overboard with deportations and this case illustrates that?”

Krikorian immediately shot down the CNN host’s loaded question.

No, it doesn’t, because this kind of thing actually happens kind of frequently. It’s a huge organization, Homeland Security, and wires get crossed. One of my analysts, in fact, used to be a prosecutor for the INS, used to be an immigration judge. He said it happened to him in one of his cases. You know these things happen. They found out about it later. The people never even get off the plane. The whole thing about holding the Attorney General in contempt and what have you, that’s showboating by the judge because this is the kind of screw-up that frankly happens, and it was resolved, its not even really a story.

Clearly that wasn’t the answer Acosta wanted. He looked to it from his second guest, Raul A. Reyes, who is a very liberal CNN analyst and lawyer, but Acosta didn’t identify his ideology like he did with Krikorian.

“And Raul, is this just a screw-up, or is this part of a larger problem with the administration when it comes to how it handles immigration on the border?” he tried again.

“Well, sure, in my view, it does speak to a larger problem with this administration,” the liberal CNN analyst and lawyer began, arguing that more asylum seekers could fill the available jobs in the country.

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Boston Globe Calls For All Media Outlets To Publish Anti-Trump Editorials Next Week

Boston Globe Calls For All Media Outlets To Publish Anti-Trump Editorials Next Week

U.S. News
Comments
'The Elite' Freaks Out When Trump Puts Americans First

‘The Elite’ Freaks Out When Trump Puts Americans First

U.S. News
Comments

Chris Cuomo to Trump: ‘Go After the Nazis Peddling Hate, Not Our Sports Heroes’ Protesting Injustice

U.S. News
comments

Popular YouTuber Says Podcast Shut Down for Discussing Alex Jones

U.S. News
comments

Trump Slams NFL Players For Kneeling During First Preseason Games

U.S. News
comments

Comments