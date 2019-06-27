Act Two of Dem Debate Circus: Watch Clown World Coverage LIVE

Watch and share tonight’s special Clown World coverage of the Democratic presidential debates in Miami, Florida.
Also: tune into the promotional page!
Hour before the debates and as you can see the MSM has strategically placed Biden supporters right in front of media broadcasting tent. Only select few people allowed in this area. Group of maybe 30 people #DebateNight #JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/8eR1yeHTW5
— Sav (@sav_says_) June 27, 2019
Laura Loomer’s comments on the #ProjectVeritas Google expose and the censorship of conservatives on social media pic.twitter.com/OoRDbqmiVy
— Sav (@sav_says_) June 27, 2019
Ready for on the ground coverage of night 2 of the #DemDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/KCzSylxDqZ
— Sav (@sav_says_) June 27, 2019
Behind the Scenes: Tonights Clown World Spectacular
Working out the audio issues.
Will we have more technical difficulties? –Definitely have more broken Spanish, more gun grabbing, more free stuff, and more taxes!
Join us tonight at 7pm https://t.co/FSYo7ECAWH pic.twitter.com/U0flpaofqr
— Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) June 27, 2019