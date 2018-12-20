Acting AG Matthew Whitaker Will Not Recuse from Russia Probe, After Ethics Meetings

Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker will not recuse himself from overseeing the Russia probe, despite mounting pressure from Democrats who cite his “hostility” toward Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his investigation.

Senior Justice Department officials told Fox News on Thursday that Whitaker met several times with Department ethics officials, who found no conflicts of interest regarding his oversight of Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign associates during the 2016 presidential election.

A small group of senior advisers then did their own review and recommended that Whitaker not recuse himself. Whitaker agreed.

