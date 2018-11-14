Acting AG Whitaker: 'Special Counsel is Required' To Investigate Clinton Foundation

Matthew Whitaker, the acting attorney general of the United States and a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Iowa, said in a 2016 interview that there is enough evidence “in the public domain” to warrant the appointment of a “special prosecutor” to investigate the Clinton Foundation.

He added that the Foundation was “clearly a pay-to-play situation” where if you gave money to the Foundation, you got “preferential treatment” at the State Department, which was headed by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton from 2009 to 2013.

Hillary Clinton’s emailing of classified documents through her private computer server was a “serious” problem, but the “real ballgame” is “where Clinton Foundation donors were given preferential treatment,” said Whitaker in an Aug. 25, 2016 interview with Breitbart News Daily.

“It’s very interesting to watch the Clinton camp try to explain away these meetings,” said Whitaker. “Fifty percent of the meetings she took with people that were not essentially employees or representatives of countries or the like, just sort of individuals that wanted to meet with the Secretary of State, 50 percent of those – as the AP has reported, more than 50 percent – were Clinton Foundation donors.”

