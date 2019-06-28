Acting DHS Chief Denies Leaking Info on ICE Raids

The acting head of the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday night denied leaking information that eventually led to the cancellation of ICE raids in 10 cities across America.

“I would not, have not, ever leaked details of a sensitive law enforcement operation,” acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan said during an appearance on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

“My primary responsibility,” he added, “is the safety of the men and women who go out there every day to protect the American people. And so it’s just not true.”

