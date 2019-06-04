Activist Arrested After Popping "Baby Trump" Balloon

Image Credits: TF-Images / Contributor / Getty.

A female pro-Trump activist was arrested in London after popping the infamous “Baby Trump” balloon, according to local media.

The suspect, who goes by “Based Amy” (@realbasedamy) on social media, live-streamed the stabbing during an anti-Trump protest in Parliament Square on Tuesday.

“I’m going to do it,” said Amy. “I’m trying to find my scissors. Listen, I could get arrested for this.”

“I’m going in for it, I’m going to pop the bloody thing.”

“That’s a disgrace!” said Amy immediately after the stabbing when confronted by angry spectators. “That’s a national disgrace. The president of the United States is the best president ever. Shame on you.”

“I got the balloon baby, I did just pop it. I just ripped it, baby. It’s going down! Go get it!”

Shortly after, while Amy was walking away, local police arrived to arrest her, and things apparently got physical as authorities were telling her to “stop resisting.”

“Hey America help me!” shouted Amy. “These people are assaulting me!”

The same balloon was celebrated by leftists and made headlines last year before its launch; afterward, it was lampooned for being a weak display of political protest.


Predictably, Twitterati were quick to point out the appropriateness of stabbing, given London’s horrible knife crime rates.




Islamist Mayor Sadiq Khan Smears Trump While London Burns


Related Articles

Yet Another Former Obama Official Warns Border In 'Tremendous Crisis'

Yet Another Former Obama Official Warns Border In ‘Tremendous Crisis’

U.S. News
Comments
Controversial Former DHS Adviser: Americans ‘Will Not Object’ If Brits Assault Trump With Milkshake

Controversial Former DHS Adviser: Americans ‘Will Not Object’ If Brits Assault Trump With Milkshake

U.S. News
Comments

Strzok-Page emails show gaps in Clinton probe files, alleged ‘special treatment’ for her lawyer

U.S. News
comments

Former Democratic Congressional Candidate Saira Rao Says She Hates White People And America

U.S. News
comments

Missouri’s Last Abortion Clinic at Stake as Judge Holds Hearing

U.S. News
comments

Comments