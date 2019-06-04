Activist Arrested After Popping "Baby Trump" Balloon

A female pro-Trump activist was arrested in London after popping the infamous “Baby Trump” balloon, according to local media.

The suspect, who goes by “Based Amy” (@realbasedamy) on social media, live-streamed the stabbing during an anti-Trump protest in Parliament Square on Tuesday.

“I’m going to do it,” said Amy. “I’m trying to find my scissors. Listen, I could get arrested for this.”

“I’m going in for it, I’m going to pop the bloody thing.”

“That’s a disgrace!” said Amy immediately after the stabbing when confronted by angry spectators. “That’s a national disgrace. The president of the United States is the best president ever. Shame on you.”

“I got the balloon baby, I did just pop it. I just ripped it, baby. It’s going down! Go get it!”

Shortly after, while Amy was walking away, local police arrived to arrest her, and things apparently got physical as authorities were telling her to “stop resisting.”

“Hey America help me!” shouted Amy. “These people are assaulting me!”

The same balloon was celebrated by leftists and made headlines last year before its launch; afterward, it was lampooned for being a weak display of political protest.

Can't work out which is more pathetic – the size of the Trump balloon or the size of the protests. #TrumpBabyBlimp pic.twitter.com/WHzSNYagFG — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 13, 2018



Predictably, Twitterati were quick to point out the appropriateness of stabbing, given London’s horrible knife crime rates.

It’s is London, was only a matter of time before it got stabbed — Robb McGeary (@RobbMcGeary) June 4, 2019



In UK you can only stab people, not balloons. — Pablo Vilarnovo (@vilarnovo) June 4, 2019



Amazing police response to a balloon, it would be great if they act with such rush when real people gets stabbed — JP Bogado (@jpbogado) June 4, 2019



