'Activist b***hes supporting b***hes': Hillary posts bizarre 'feminist' video

Image Credits: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images.

Hillary Clinton gave a bizarre video shout-out to ‘activist b***hes supporting b***hes’ Friday night, just hours after responding to accusations that she protected a campaign adviser’s job after he was accused of sexual harassment.

The former Secretary of State made the comments in a video posted to Twitter Friday by Huffington Post commentator Alex Mohajer.

‘Hey everyone, I just wanted to say thanks,’ she says in the video, which is zoomed in on her face.

‘Thank you for your feminism, for your activism, and all I can hope if you keep up the really important good work.’

Then off screen someone can be heard saying ‘activist b***hes supporting b***hes,’ to as Hillary gives a hearty laugh.

She then repeats it, chuckling and saying: ‘And let me just say, this is directed to the activist b***hes supporting b***hes, so let’s go.’

Read more


Related Articles

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg to Skip Trump’s State of the Union

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg to Skip Trump’s State of the Union

U.S. News
Comments
Scarborough: Only 'Very Very Stupid' People Think Trump Won't Be Charged With Obstruction

Scarborough: Only ‘Very Very Stupid’ People Think Trump Won’t Be Charged With Obstruction

U.S. News
Comments

Department of Commerce Forecasts Higher Tourism to U.S.

U.S. News
Comments

House Intel meets Monday and could vote on memo release

U.S. News
Comments

California Teacher Under Investigation By School Board For Degrading Military

U.S. News
Comments

Comments