'Activist b***hes supporting b***hes': Hillary posts bizarre 'feminist' video

Hillary Clinton gave a bizarre video shout-out to ‘activist b***hes supporting b***hes’ Friday night, just hours after responding to accusations that she protected a campaign adviser’s job after he was accused of sexual harassment.

A message "to all the activist bitches supporting bitches" by the inimitable @HillaryClinton. pic.twitter.com/fnUfsJnUN4 — Alex Mohajer (@AlexMohajer) January 27, 2018

The former Secretary of State made the comments in a video posted to Twitter Friday by Huffington Post commentator Alex Mohajer.

‘Hey everyone, I just wanted to say thanks,’ she says in the video, which is zoomed in on her face.

‘Thank you for your feminism, for your activism, and all I can hope if you keep up the really important good work.’

Then off screen someone can be heard saying ‘activist b***hes supporting b***hes,’ to as Hillary gives a hearty laugh.

She then repeats it, chuckling and saying: ‘And let me just say, this is directed to the activist b***hes supporting b***hes, so let’s go.’

A story appeared today about something that happened in 2008. I was dismayed when it occurred, but was heartened the young woman came forward, was heard, and had her concerns taken seriously and addressed. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2018

I called her today to tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2018

Weinstein's victims were also heard — by legions of PIs and lawyers. Nassar's victims were also heard — by incompetent, evil bureaucrats. Being "heard" is not enough. You heard, and you moved *her* https://t.co/idqUkx0yye — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) January 27, 2018

This is the best the focus group came up with?! https://t.co/5ZzQQDORjM — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 27, 2018

Women deserve to be heard, unless they have an NDA or something https://t.co/daXfJ6FNX4 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 27, 2018

With all due respect, it does not appear you heard her when allegations were brought to you in 2008. Why did you not fire Burns Strider at that time? Why was she the one re-assigned? — Zohreen (@Zohreen) January 27, 2018

Let’s try this again: A story appeared today about something that happened in 2008. I was dismayed when it occurred and should have taken the advice of my campaign manager and fired the adviser. I apologize to the young woman for not doing the right thing at the time. https://t.co/YTZFN3sWCf — Ryan Gorman (@ryanegorman) January 27, 2018

Glad you @hillaryclinton were dismayed. Your 2008 campaign manager was more dismayed and wanted the guy fired. Why did you protect him and keep him around? By contrast, the victim was moved. https://t.co/5xAB1CTQ5n — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) January 27, 2018

Then why did you hurt HER career by making her change jobs, while you put the man who sexually harassed her stay in his job?

Did you ever worry he would do it to the other women in your campaign ? #metoo https://t.co/FtSQzK06Pn — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) January 27, 2018

PS – Why did you continue to use a known sexual harasser who targets vulnerable women as your personal spiritual advisor for five more years?

Did you know he was continuing to sexually harass other women lower than him at work?#metoo https://t.co/FtSQzK06Pn — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) January 27, 2018

Hillary really should have leaned more into her Lucille Bluth act like her “totally not drunk af right now & totally not covering for that harasser” video, during the campaign. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 27, 2018

"I was dismayed when it occurred and my SuperPAC fired him for the same behavior in 2016 but I went to his birthday party 3 months ago." pic.twitter.com/A39akrisME — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) January 27, 2018

When you and @GloriaSteinem were slut-shaming and smearing Bill’s accusers, was that in service of making sure women deserved to be heard? Come clean. #womenup https://t.co/sZeMsZlnHP — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 27, 2018

Did you call Monica? Juanita? Until you do, you will forever be part of the problem, not the solution. #womanup https://t.co/sZeMsZlnHP — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 27, 2018

