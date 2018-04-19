Activist disrupts Comey book tour: 'You’re going to get locked up'

Image Credits: Twitter Screenshot .

Far-right activist Laura Loomer disrupted former FBI director James Comey’s New York City book signing Wednesday before being escorted from the event by security.

As Comey spoke, Loomer shouted, “You’re going to get locked up,” and, “You are not an ethical leader!”

Loomer also accused Comey of being a “criminal” and warned that he would be “prosecuted for your transgressions.”

Comey was fired by President Trump in May 2017. Trump initially said Comey was fired per the suggestion of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, but then said shortly thereafter the “Russia thing” was a factor. Rosenstein is overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin.

Comey’s book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, was released on Tuesday.

Watch the video with Loomer below:


