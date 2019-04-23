Activists Dressed As Clowns Protest 'Drag Queen Story Hour'

Activists dressed as clowns interrupted a local ‘drag queen story hour’ event in New Orleans to draw attention to the absurdity of the situation.

Drag queen story hour, which first surfaced in 2015, sees men dressed as women tour public libraries and schools across the United States and Canada reading books to children.

According to the group’s website, the aim of the project is to capture “the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and give kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models.”

Conservatives are strongly opposed to the concept, arguing that it exposes children as young as 2-years-old to sexuality.

WELCOME TO CLOWN WORLD AIM activists dressed as clowns disrupted a local "drag queen story hour" to draw attention to the absurdity of such events, which are sadly becoming increasingly common across the country. (New Orleans, LA) pic.twitter.com/oaLl7vRUN8 — AMERICAN IDENTITY MOVEMENT (@AIM_America) April 23, 2019

The backlash grew last month after it was revealed that a man who was charged with sexually assaulting a child was allowed to read to kids at a library in Houston.

Activists with the American identity movement decided to protest a drag queen story hour in New Orleans by dressing up as clowns and crashing the event.

They carried a banner which read ‘Drag Queen Story Hour – Adult Entertainment For Kids! Welcome to Clown World – Honk Honk’.

Judging from the clip the group posted to Twitter, they were asked to leave in a hurry but managed to make their point.

The ‘clown world’ meme is based on the premise that identity politics has left western society so muddled and confused that the only way to respond to it is with nihilism in clown form.