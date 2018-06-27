Activists Plan “Trump Baby” Balloon For President’s UK Visit

Image Credits: Flickr / Twitter.

Read it at Newswars.com


Related Articles

Video: Muslim Passenger Rages at Stewardess Over Turkey Sandwich: “Stupid F**king Bitch”

Video: Muslim Passenger Rages at Stewardess Over Turkey Sandwich: “Stupid F**king Bitch”

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
MSNBC's Token Republican Exits GOP

MSNBC’s Token Republican Exits GOP

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

US School Kids Wish They Had The Same Lunches As Migrant Children

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

IG Bombshell: Clinton Was Never ‘Subject or Target’ of FBI Investigation

Government
Comments

Analyst: Illegals Treated Better Than Citizens

Government
Comments

Comments