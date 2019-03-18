Recent Deaths of Ferguson Activists Raises Questions

There have been six deaths involving men who have been connected to protests in Ferguson, Missouri, and activists have raised concerns in an Associated Press report that something sinister was involved in their deaths.

Two of the six deaths involved young men who were found dead inside burned cars, three others died in apparent suicides and another collapsed on a bus due to an overdose.

And while police have said the deaths have nothing to do with the protests stemming from the police-involved shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown, activists believe a connection has risen out of fear that persists over four years later.

