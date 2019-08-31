Actor Allen Covert Fires Back At People Hoping Dorian Will Wipe Out Trump Estate

Actor and comedian Allen Covert took a dim view of Trump critics who hoped Hurricane Dorian would wipe out Mar-a-Lago.

“My family lives about 10 miles from Mar-a-Lago so all of you people cheering the fact that Dorian might wipe it out can kindly go fuck yourselves. You have sunk so low in your hatred that you have become worse than what you hate,” Covert tweeted Thursday evening.

Dorian is expected to pick up speed over the open water and may make landfall as early as Saturday as a Category Four hurricane. Changing currents have made Dorian’s path difficult to predict, so much of Florida is left to simply watch and wait — but the latest models show that President Donald Trump’sFlorida estate Mar-a-Lago is in Dorian’s could sustain a direct hit.

Read more


Carpe Donkttum joins The Alex Jones Show to bring some insight as to why the left keep project their issues on conservatives. visit https://www.memeworld.com/contests/ to enter the meme world contest!


Related Articles

Trump 2020 Website Error Page Trolls "President Hillary"

Trump 2020 Website Error Page Trolls “President Hillary”

U.S. News
Comments
Watch: Biden Claims Illegal Immigrants ‘Become American’ Before Many ‘Americans Become American’

Watch: Biden Claims Illegal Immigrants ‘Become American’ Before Many ‘Americans Become American’

U.S. News
Comments

Trial Date Set For Men Charged With 9/11 Attacks

U.S. News
comments

Student Suspended After Shooting Guns at Range with Mother

U.S. News
comments

Zombie-Like Woman Bites Uber Driver During Shocking Rampage

Newswars Redirect
comments

Comments