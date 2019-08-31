Actor Allen Covert Fires Back At People Hoping Dorian Will Wipe Out Trump Estate

Actor and comedian Allen Covert took a dim view of Trump critics who hoped Hurricane Dorian would wipe out Mar-a-Lago.

“My family lives about 10 miles from Mar-a-Lago so all of you people cheering the fact that Dorian might wipe it out can kindly go fuck yourselves. You have sunk so low in your hatred that you have become worse than what you hate,” Covert tweeted Thursday evening.

Dorian is expected to pick up speed over the open water and may make landfall as early as Saturday as a Category Four hurricane. Changing currents have made Dorian’s path difficult to predict, so much of Florida is left to simply watch and wait — but the latest models show that President Donald Trump’sFlorida estate Mar-a-Lago is in Dorian’s could sustain a direct hit.

Hurricane Dorian is now projected to grow into a Cat. 4 storm. One of the most accurate storm predictions, the European Model expects a track that would strike a full frontal blow on Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.#ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/x7y7HfPVsP — Grant Stern (@grantstern) August 29, 2019

