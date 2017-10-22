Actor Corey Feldman Arrested After Speaking Out About Hollywood Pedophiles

Actor/musician Corey Feldman was arrested Saturday night on ‘unspecified’ drug charges, according to the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana.

“The Goonies” star and his band were scheduled to play that night at the Live Oaks Bar and Ballroom, but was arrested before the show started.

Sheriff Gary Gilley says more information about the arrest is forthcoming, and Feldman will be booked at the county’s detention center in the meantime.

The timing of Feldman’s arrest is interesting considering his recent remarks about Hollywood pedophiles following the epic fall from grace of film producer Harvey Weinstein.

“For the record, I will not be going on a talk show to disclose names of my abusers or anyone else’s abusers. So please stop asking me to do so,” Feldman wrote. “The practice of sensationalizing this topic with no plan of action or protection for my family would prove fruitless. I have been through enough!”

“This is not about fear of being sued!” he later tweeted. “Yes, that’s a real possibility. But the bigger reason is safety for my family.”

Though the “Lost Boys” star insisted he would not name names, he did say he was “working on a plan” to expose the Hollywood pedophiles and bring them to justice.

“That said I am working on a plan that may be a way forward to shed some light on the situation! If I can figure out a way to get actual justice while not risking my safety and well-being, you will know when that time comes. As for now, I’m glad people are talking and I pray that others come forward!” he said.

“Nobody should live their lives in fear except those who committed these heinous crimes in the first place! I have faith God will see this through.”

As the fallout from the Weinstein scandal continues, it remains to be seen what Feldman’s plan will accomplish once he’s released.