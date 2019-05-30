Actor Jeffrey Wright: When We Get the Power, Everybody Else F**king Duck

Actor Jeffrey Wright on Wednesday appeared to warn that when the political left in America “get the power” back from Republicans, “everybody else” should “fucking duck.”

“Message from the @GOP:” Jeffrey Wright began, “There are no principles — not ethical, moral, legal, constitutional, religious, spiritual — NONE. There’s only power. And when we get the power, everybody else fucking duck.”

Message from the @GOP: There are no principles – not ethical, moral, legal, constitutional, religious, spiritual – NONE. There’s only power. And when we get the power, everybody else fucking duck. Lesson for everybody else: Get the power. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 29, 2019

“Lesson for everybody else: Get the power,” the Westworld star’s message concluded. It came as former Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered remarks at the Justice Department on Wednesday about the conclusion of his election interference investigation.

“If we had confidence that the president did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Robert Mueller said, Wednesday echoing the conclusions made in his 800-plus page report. “Charging the president with a crime was therefore not an option we could consider. It would be unfair to potentially accuse somebody of a crime when there can be no court resolution of the actual charge. So that was Justice Department policy. Those were the principles under which we operated.”

Owen Shroyer presents and breaks down democrat hack Robert S. Mueller III’s full statement regarding his own report, released over a month ago, where the resigning Special Counsel gives the mainstream, leftist media its new false narrative to run with: they would have charged Trump if they could have.