Actor Jim Carrey Paints Bomb in Trump's Mouth After Explosives Sent to Dems

Image Credits: twitter, JimCarrey.

Unhinged leftist Jim Carrey depicted an explosive device inside the mouth of President Donald Trump, in a drawing published on social media Wednesday.

“Today they tried to murder two Presidents as well as public servants and journalists,” the Ace Ventura actor wrote on Twitter. “Make no mistake, these terrorists were encouraged and emboldened by the hate speech of Donald Trump. If you can’t see the clear menace of this man’s influence by now then you are a part of it.”

On Wednesday bombs were reportedly mailed to several high-level members of the Democrat party, including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

News of the bombs came one day after the discovery of an explosive device at one of Democrat donor George Soros’ properties in New York.

Despite Carrey’s speculation, investigators thus far have not revealed any suspects or motives, other than to say all the explosive devices appear to be linked.

