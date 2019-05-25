Actor Jon Voight: Trump The 'Greatest President' Since Lincoln

Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight has once again declared his support for President Trump in no uncertain terms, announcing his allegiance in a pair of videos posted to Twitter late Friday night.

“People of the Republican party, I know you will agree with me when I say our president has our utmost respect and our love. This job is not easy, for he’s battling the left and their absurd words of destruction. I’ve said this once and I’ll say this again. That our nation has been built on the solid ground from our forefathers, and there is a moral code of duty that has been passed on from President Lincoln.” Mr. Voight advises in one video.

To my fellow Americans. Part 2. pic.twitter.com/uhqpbzwHhS — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) May 25, 2019

By Saturday, Mr. Voight was leading the national trends on Twitter, his words covered by major news organizations ranging from The Hill newspaper to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m here today to tell you the truth, and I’m here to tell you, my fellow Americans, our country is stronger, safer and with more jobs because our president has made his every move correct,” he said in his message.

