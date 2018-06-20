Actor Peter Fonda Encourages Targeting Children of Border Patrol & ICE Agents

Actor Peter Fonda was accused of encouraging people to target the children of Border Patrol agents and ICE employees after he tweeted, “we should find out what schools their children go to.”

In an all caps rant, the younger brother of Jane Fonda tweeted, “WE SHOULD HACK THIS SYSTEM, GET THE ADDRESSES OF THE ICE AGENTS CBP AGENTS AND SURROUND THEIR HOMES IN PROTEST. WE SHOULD FIND OUT WHAT SCHOOLS THEIR CHILDREN GO TO AND SURROUND THE SCHOOLS IN PROTEST. THESE AGENTS ARE DOING THIS CUZ THEY WANT TO DO IT. THEY LIKE DOING THIS. FUCK.”

He followed up with another tweet in which he urged his 46,000 followers to “scare the shit out of them” and “make their children worry now”.

Fonda’s tweets were a backlash to the enforcement of a policy which dictates that children are separated from their illegal alien parents and held in child detention centers.

Many respondents to the tweets expressed their support for Fonda, although others said children shouldn’t be targeted.

“We don’t go after kids, any kids, ever,” tweeted one.

However, another user responded, “I would normally emphatically and categorically agree with this but the high road does not seem to be working out.”

Another user advocated killing Border Patrol and ICE agents, tweeting, “America executed Auschwitz guards for doing their jobs. Sauce for the goose…”

In another tweet, Fonda raged, “WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT ASSHOLE SHE IS MARRIED TO.”

Meanwhile, members of far-left group Antifa, which is listed as a domestic terror organization by the DHS, are also inciting attacks against ICE agents.

One Twitter user called Sam Lavigne downloaded personal information from ICE employees listed on LinkedIn and tweeted it out.

“The Twitter account “nebraska antifa” sent out a tweet to its followers on Tuesday that linked to the personal information of ICE officers compiled from information found on LinkedIn,” reports the Daily Caller.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


Related Articles

Report: Diane Feinstein’s Immigration Bill Would Prevent Almost Every Federal Arrest

Report: Diane Feinstein’s Immigration Bill Would Prevent Almost Every Federal Arrest

U.S. News
Comments
WATCH – Activists Shouting ‘No Borders! No Walls!’ Harass DHS Sec. Nielsen at Restaurant

WATCH – Activists Shouting ‘No Borders! No Walls!’ Harass DHS Sec. Nielsen at Restaurant

U.S. News
Comments

Southern Poverty Law Center Has More Than $90 Million In Offshore Funds

U.S. News
Comments

Illegal Immigration and Lax Border Controls are The Epicenter of The UniParty

U.S. News
Comments

Juneteenth: A Day Every American Should Celebrate

U.S. News
Comments

Comments