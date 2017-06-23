Actor Seth Rogen Mocks Man Who Was Stabbed 9 Times For Supporting Trump

Actor Seth Rogen mocked a multiple stabbing victim on Twitter because the Trump supporter did not have health insurance in another shocking example of vulgar leftist rhetoric.

Tony Foreman was stabbed nine times following a “free speech rally” in Santa Monica, California, last Saturday. The attackers, a Muslim Armenian gang, told Foreman, “You’re getting the shank White Boy,” before lunging at him with knives.

Foreman had paraphernalia on his car that identified him as a Trump supporter.

Two male suspects later identified as Edgar Khodzhasaryan, 30, and Arsen Bekverdyan, 31, were arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Immediately after the vicious attack, instead of using it to reflect on the rising tide of anti-Trump hate crime that has swept the nation, the left exploited the stabbing to make fun of the victim for not having health insurance.

This man has a family. He is critically ill in hospital having been stabbed 9 times. And you mock him? Complete prick.@Sethrogen pic.twitter.com/mHK4rPVsJj — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 23, 2017

Actor Seth Rogen followed suit earlier today, tweeting, “Just so everyone knows, I’m NOT a white nationalist, I have NOT been stabbed 9 times, and I DO have health insurance!”

Rogen was using the fact that he physically resembled Foreman to mock the victim for not having health insurance. The actor’s tweet was clearly intended to insult the victim because of his political views.

The reaction was swift.

“He is not alt-right or a white supremacist. He’s a good guy with a big heart looking to fight for his country. What’s wrong with you dude?” asked Mike Tokes.

“I’m a Latino so he’s not a white supremacist. He’s a kind person who doesn’t discriminate. See him at the hospital and apologize,” demanded Congressional candidate Omar Navarro.

“In an age where everyone gets accused of being “racist”, making fun of someone that’s been stabbed 9 times seems… humorless,” added another Twitter user.

Rogen’s tweet is a disgrace, but it’s par for the course in an age where leftists engage in the most vitriolic hate against conservatives with wanton abandon.

Does Rogen ever wonder why vile, out of touch, elitist Hollywood pricks like himself are so reviled by flyover country?

This tweet is why. This tweet is why Trump won.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.