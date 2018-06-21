Actor Who Called for Barron Trump Pedophile Rape Played Pedo in Film

After Peter Fonda’s insane rant Wednesday calling for Donald Trump’s 12-year-old son Barron to be put in a cage and raped by pedophiles, many pointed to the actor’s film Wanda Nevada as the inspiration for his sick fantasy.

In the film, Fonda’s middle-aged character wins a 13-year-old female child played by Brooke Shields in a card game. They embark on various misadventures and eventually fall in love.

1979: Peter Fonda, 39, stars in pedophile fantasy film ‘Wanda Nevada’ Wins 13 year old Brooke Shields in a poker game, declares love for each other, and ride off into the sunset in a convertible 2018: Says 12 year old Barron Trump should be put in a cage with pedophiles pic.twitter.com/FZB8SmwxCe — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) June 20, 2018

Peter Fonda once starred and directed in a movie called Wanda Nevada, where his love interest was a 13 year old Brooke Shields. Kinda explains what you’re dealing with now, doesn’t it? pic.twitter.com/l5UgSvQanb — Mindy Robinson (@iheartmindy) June 21, 2018

“Kinda explains what you’re dealing with now, doesn’t it?” tweeted actress Mindy Robinson.

Others pointed out the younger brother of Jane Fonda also defended Hollywood director and convicted pedophile Roman Polanski in 2009 saying he “wasn’t a criminal.”

That same year he also told the Associated Press “we should have been celebrating the arrest of Osama bin Laden and not the arrest of Polanski.”

The Easy Rider actor also advocated violent acts against two women in the Trump administration during his now-deleted Twitter tirade.

In light of his comments, many are calling on Sony Classics not to release Fonda’s latest film “Boundaries,” set to hit theaters tomorrow.