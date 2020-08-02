Actor Wilford Brimley Dies At 85

Heavyweight mustachioed actor Wilford Brimley has died at the age of 85 on Saturday.

The “Cocoon” actor died in the ICU while being hospitalized at St. George, Utah for other medical issues.

From CNN:

“Wilford Brimley was a man you could trust. He said what he meant and he meant what he said,” Bensky said. “He had a tough exterior and a tender heart. I’m sad that I will no longer get to hear my friend’s wonderful stories. He was one of a kind.”

His movie credits date to the 1970s and include “Cocoon,” “The Natural” and “The Thing.” He also starred in several television shows, including NBC’s “Our House” as a gruff widower who asks his daughter-in-law and her children to live with him.

In addition to Quaker Oats, he also appeared in commercials for the American Diabetes Association, where he used his raspy baritone to urge people to check their blood sugar often.

Over the years, he earned a new legion of fans — many born decades after his movie appearances — drawn to memes paying tribute to his mustache.

Though Brimley was never nominated for an Oscar or Emmy, he starred in many hit films like 1979’s “The China Syndrome” with Jane Fonda and Jack Lemmon, and opposite Tom Cruise in the 1993 John Grisham film adaptation “The Firm.”

“I am who I am, no matter what role I am playing. It’s all me,” Brimley told USA WEEKEND in 1987. “In my acting and in my life I try to be simple and tell the truth and I don’t like to pretend.”

Earlier this year, Alex Jones produced this powerful special report with the help of Wilford Brimley’s performance in the 1982 film “The Thing” to add colorful context to his breakdown of Bill Gates’ diabolical vaccine scheme.

Bill Gates and Anderson Cooper navigate through a cringe fest of stutters and pauses as they talk about Jeffery Epstein, COVID-19 origins, conspiracy theories, vaccine hesitancy.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!