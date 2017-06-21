Actor Willie Garson Says Rep Karen Handel Is An 'Unqualified Cracker'

Actor Willie Garson attacked female Republican representative Karen Handel as an “unqualified cracker” following her victory over Democrat Jon Ossoff in the much-hyped special election for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

Rather than celebrate the “progressiveness” of a woman defeating a man, Garson tweeted Tuesday night: “She’s a ridiculous obscenity of a candidate. Great work Georgia. Now complain that you’ve elected an unqualified cracker.”

Garson also tweeted: “Incredible that @realDonaldTrump has made it seem so terrible to vote “against” him that people vote for a horror like @karenhandel #worst.”

Garson deleted his racist “cracker” tweet later in the night and said he “mis-spoke.”

Seems I mis-spoke, people adore @karenhandel, completely aware of her wonderful policies and unifying speeches. My bad. #youvotedforit — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) June 21, 2017

Garson notably did not apologize specifically for calling Rep. Handel an “unqualified cracker.”

Not everyone was satisfied with his weak response.

Why did you delete this? pic.twitter.com/t8kwWkPWwX — Chris Menahan (@infolibnews) June 21, 2017

Do you think all white people are "crackers," or just newly elected Representative Karen Handel? — Chris Menahan (@infolibnews) June 21, 2017



No hate speech this time? Deleted your tweet. Too cowardly to stand behind calling her a "cracker"??? — Mary (@Letgomypurse1) June 21, 2017

Damage Control at its weakest. But to be fair look at it this way he was probably heated and now realizes he made himself look racist #kek — Jerry Leal (@leal_jerry) June 21, 2017

I've never called anyone a racist name when I'm heated. He used words that are in his vocabulary. "Try kindness" needs to work harder. — Mary (@Letgomypurse1) June 21, 2017

Too late… your just embarrassing yourself. Stop! — ansley (@say3738) June 21, 2017