Actor Willie Garson Says Rep Karen Handel Is An 'Unqualified Cracker'

Actor Willie Garson attacked female Republican representative Karen Handel as an “unqualified cracker” following her victory over Democrat Jon Ossoff in the much-hyped special election for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

Rather than celebrate the “progressiveness” of a woman defeating a man, Garson tweeted Tuesday night: “She’s a ridiculous obscenity of a candidate. Great work Georgia. Now complain that you’ve elected an unqualified cracker.”

Garson also tweeted: “Incredible that @realDonaldTrump has made it seem so terrible to vote “against” him that people vote for a horror like @karenhandel #worst.”

Garson deleted his racist “cracker” tweet later in the night and said he “mis-spoke.”

Garson notably did not apologize specifically for calling Rep. Handel an “unqualified cracker.”

Not everyone was satisfied with his weak response.


https://twitter.com/PoetryofSL/status/877411846160097280


Related Articles

"Referendum" on Donald Trump Ends in Humiliating Defeat For Leftists

“Referendum” on Donald Trump Ends in Humiliating Defeat For Leftists

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Tweets Some Advice for Democrats: ‘Obstruction Doesn’t Work!’

Trump Tweets Some Advice for Democrats: ‘Obstruction Doesn’t Work!’

U.S. News
Comments

Kellyanne Conway Celebrates Humiliating Democrat Defeat

U.S. News
Comments

DEMS LOSE AGAIN: Ossoff Loses Second Round EVEN HARDER Despite Spending $22 Million

U.S. News
Comments

CNN’s Jim Acosta Whines About Trump Receiving Equal Number of Questions From Conservative Media

U.S. News
Comments

Comments