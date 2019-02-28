Actress Ellen Page Talks Jussie Smollett Controversy: 'I had no reason to doubt' him

Actress Ellen Page reacted to the Jussie Smollett controversy weeks after bashing the White House and Vice President Pence, saying she had “no reason to doubt” the “Empire” star was the victim of a hate crime after he made his claims.

In a guest column featured in The Hollywood Reporter, Page said that the dispute over whether Smollett staged his own attack shouldn’t distract people from the “very real” violence that the LGBTQ community faces.

“While the media and public debate the case and await more information, we must not lose sight of the very real, endemic violence that LGBTQ+ people, people of color and other underrepresented communities face every day,” her column read.

