Actress Rosanna Arquette Apologizes For Being "Born White"

Hollywood Actress Rosanna Arquette apologized for being “born white,” saying she felt “shame” before locking down her Twitter account after a backlash.

“I’m sorry I was born white and privileged. It disgusts me. And I feel so much shame,” the Pulp Fiction actress tweeted on Wednesday.

Two days prior, Arquette tweeted an image of herself kneeling in front of American flags along with the words, “I’ll never stand for the flag again.”

Shortly after tweeting this, #rosannaarquette mirrored her IRL privilege and made her account a gated community. pic.twitter.com/Mz7wQREeb0 — Criticalamitous (@criticalamitous) August 8, 2019

As soon as her tweets began to attract media attention, Arquette locked down her account, meaning the original tweets are now only visible to her followers.

She presumably locked down her account due to the volume of criticism she was receiving in response to the tweets.

Arquette’s apology for being “born white,” something over which she had zero control, is particularly absurd. Should all Muslims apologize for terrorism committed by lone individuals? Should all black people apologize for gang crime committed by criminals?

In addition, the numbers for 2019 show that white people committed 29 per cent of mass shootings in America, with black people responsible for 51 per cent.

Earlier this year, Arquette accused President Trump of overseeing a “sick dictatorship” and running “a government that has normalized racism rape, mass killings from Guns Pedophilia, homophobia.”

