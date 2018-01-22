Actress Thanks Trump For Inspiring Child Rape Film

Actress Ellen Burstyn thanked President Trump for inspiring the child rape Sundance film The Tale.

In an attempt to make the graphic film seem like an act of political resistance, Burstyn told the audience at a Q and A session that Trump’s Access Hollywood comments were “the final straw that broke the camel’s back,” and the film “deals with this problem.”

“I want to thank Donald Trump for that disgusting tape that he made that we all heard that was the final straw that broke the camel’s back,” Burstyn said. “And we can now at last deal with this problem that has gone on for centuries all over the world.”

“This film is giving voice to it.”

The Tale reportedly depicts pedophilia in shocking and intense sexual scenes between a 13-year-old girl and 40-year-old man, ranging from oral sex to repeated attempts of penetration.

The film’s description bills it as “an investigation into one woman’s memory as she is forced to re-examine her first sexual relationship and the stories we tell ourselves in order to survive.”

Actress Isabelle Nelisse, who was 11 at the time, played the victim in the film.

Though she does not act in any of the rape scenes, she was still made to say graphic things on screen. For example the director, Jennifer Fox (played by Laura Dern), told the child how to act out losing her virginity: “Act like you’ve been stung by a bee.”

The scenes were so disturbing at times that multiple people walked out during the Sundance screening, reported The Daily Beast.

So Hollywood produces a graphic film about pedophilia, but has the gall to say it’s a rebuke to Trump’s comments about “grabbing p***y.”

As we’ve covered, Hollywood likes to act like the country’s moral compass, but in practice, it’s one of the most degenerate institutions in the country helmed by predators, satanists and self-promoting charlatans.

Consider former producer Harvey Weinstein’s dramatic fall from grace, which highlights the deep hypocrisy because dozens, if not hundreds of colleagues were aware of Weinstein’s predatory behavior, going far beyond anything Trump’s ever said, let alone done.

But that little fact won’t stop Hollywood elitists from feigning self-righteousness during the #MeToo climate.

