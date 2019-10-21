Actual PC police: British law enforcement allow convicted male rapists to identify as female

At least six police forces across Britain allow convicted male rapists to be documented as female if they don’t identify as what they really are – male rapists. Because heaven forbid a rapist is mis-gendered?

Six departments, including the South Yorkshire and Thames Valley constabularies, were revealed to have adopted the mind-numbing practice, which allows violent sex offenders to be listed as female in a database used by the Home Office. Durham, Kent, Norfolk and Suffolk police forces, as well as the British Transport Police, are also believed to allow dangerous criminals to define their own gender – biology or facts be damned.

A women’s rights group, Fair Play for Women (FPW), discovered the bizarre policy after filing a Freedom of Information request.

“You can’t get much more of a male crime than rape,” Nicola Williams, director of FPW, told the Sunday Times. “It would be highly offensive to a woman who was raped to have it written down that her attacker was a female when clearly that was a male with a penis.” But she’s probably just transphobic.



In Britain, the legal definition of rape states that the criminal act involves penetrating another person with a penis without their consent – not exactly something that a female could do. Women accused of sexual violence are charged with different crimes. In layman’s terms: Violent criminals who committed acts that only men can legally carry out can now identify as female, without issue, in several parts of Britain. Who knew that the PC police were a real thing?

Fearful of being labeled transphobic or not adequately “woke,” companies and governments have been pressured into acquiescing to the demands of fringe activists. Sanitary pad manufacturer ‘Always’ recently announced that it would no longer use the female Venus symbol on its packaging, following complaints that the image was somehow discriminatory.