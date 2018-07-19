Adam Schiff Botches Attempt to Subpoena Trump-Putin Interpreter

House Republicans blocked an effort by Rep. Adam Schiff (D., Calif.) on Thursday to subpoena the interpreter who translated for President Donald Trump during a private meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week.

Schiff introduced the motion during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on the Chinese threat to American national security.

“This is an extraordinary remedy, I realize, but then it’s extraordinary for the President of the United States to ask all of his senior staff essentials to leave the room and have a conversation with an adversary,” Schiff, the committee’s ranking member, said before calling for a vote to subpoena the interpreter to testify.

