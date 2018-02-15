The government-run school system has become nothing more than a publicly funded propaganda machine.


Related Articles

Feds to Repeal 298 Tax Regulations

Feds to Repeal 298 Tax Regulations

Government
Comments
Second Federal Appeals Court Rules Against Trump's Third Travel Ban

Second Federal Appeals Court Rules Against Trump’s Third Travel Ban

Government
Comments

GOP Rep Unveils ‘Crumbs Act’ to Make Bonuses tax-free, in Swipe at Pelosi

Government
Comments

Donald Trump Donates 4Q Salary to Department of Transportation

Government
Comments

ICE Lawyer Accused of Stealing Immigrant IDs

Government
Comments

Comments