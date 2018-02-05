Adam Schiff Implies That An Oklahoma City-Style Bombing Could Happen Because Of FISA Memo

California Rep. Adam Schiff suggested that an Oklahoma City-style bombing could happen due to public trust in the FBI being reduced by the House Intelligence Committee’s memo released this week.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos said, “You know, you talked about this strategy to discredit the Mueller investigation. Is it working?”

Schiff responded by bringing up a hypothetical situation where a neighbor was buying “lots of fertilizer,” referencing the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

“Well, I don’t think it’s working in the sense that people have a lot of confidence in Bob Mueller.”

“But it is impeaching the FBI, and the problem with this, and this is I think at the heart of the department’s concern–is if you have a neighbor who’s buying fertilizer, lots of fertilizer, but has no yard and you have concerns about it and you want to call the FBI, you’re now going to wonder ‘Is that FBI going to hold my name in confidence or this information in confidence, what if this becomes politicized?’ Sources are going to dry up because of what the Republicans on this committee are doing now.”

“There’s a compact between our committee and the intelligence community. You give us your deepest held secrets, we will hold them in good confidence, we won’t abuse them, they’re going to share a lot less with us now and other sources of information are going to decide not to share with the FBI because they can’t rely on our committee not to be partisan in the handling of that information, and that’s a deep disservice which ultimately makes the country less safe.”

