Adam Schiff: Russians Promoted 2nd Amendment so Americans Would Kill Each Other

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) suggests Russians promoted the Second Amendment during the 2016 presidential election in the hope that more Americans would kill each other.

He made the observation during a speech at the University of Pennsylvania.

The Media Research Center reports that Schiff claimed that Russians took to social media during the presidential campaign in order to divide America and cause one demographic of Americans to oppose another. He said Russia pushed “content designed to pit us against each other, to exploit our divisions.”

He suggested that this included Russians parroting Black Lives Matter and promoting the Second Amendment.

