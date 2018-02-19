Schiff tells CNN’s Andrea Mitchell how dumb he thinks the American people are.


Related Articles

The Venezuelan Socialist Collapse Explained

The Venezuelan Socialist Collapse Explained

Special Reports
Comments
Newsweek Recycles The Al Franken Lies

Newsweek Recycles The Al Franken Lies

Special Reports
Comments

Cold Case Shock: Ex Pro Wrestler Claims US Politicians Covered Up 1987 Murder of Two Teens

Special Reports
Comments

Black Panther Review: Not The Movie You Thought It Was

Special Reports
Comments

Quentin Tarantino’s Dad Speaks Out Against His Son’s Defense Of Pedophilia

Special Reports
Comments

Comments