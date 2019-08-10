Add One To Clinton Body Count, Jeffrey Epstein Killed During Suicide Watch

Another day, another Clinton associate turned up dead.

Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein died under mysterious circumstances Saturday morning, just a day after thousands of pages of bombshell documents were unsealed by a federal appeals court revealing names of powerful individuals allegedly involved with Epstein’s child-trafficking scheme.

The Clintons had a lot of reasons to want Epstein dead, not the least of which that Bill Clinton flew with Epstein on his infamous “Lolita Express” jet 26 times, and even traveled to his so-called “Pedophile Island” in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The connection was so obvious to many on social media that #ClintonBodyCount began trending on Twitter just hours after Epstein’s death was reported.

As the proverb aptly goes, “dead men tell no tales.”

RELATED: #CLINTONBODYCOUNT TRENDING AFTER JEFFREY EPSTEIN’S MYSTERIOUS ‘SUICIDE’

RELATED: JEFFREY EPSTEIN FOUND DEAD IN JAIL CELL DESPITE BEING ON 24/7 SUICIDE WATCH


