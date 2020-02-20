ADL CEO Decries Ted Cruz as Anti-Semitic For Pointing Out ‘Bloomberg Owns The Media’

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, complained that Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) was being antisemitic on Twitter after the Texas lawmaker remarked that Wall Street billionaire Michael Bloomberg “owns the media.”

Cruz’s remark was made in reference to another tweet showing a headline from media publication Bloomberg.com, captioned “Bloomberg campaign says it’s a two-man race for the nomination per Bloomberg the news organization owned and controlled by Bloomberg.”

It’s almost as if he owns the media,” Cruz wrote.

Jonathan Greenblatt quickly appeared on Twitter to decry Cruz’s quip and castigate the Texas senator for perpetuating “harmful antisemitic tropes.”


Alex Jones breaks down the confrontation of Michael Bloomberg by Dan Bidondi and fellow patriots.

“Is it antisemitic to point out that Mike Bloomberg owns a news service? No. Is it antisemitic to accuse a Jewish person of controlling the media? Absolutely yes,” the ADL CEO seethed. “This assertion goes far beyond the facts and perpetuates harmful antisemitic tropes.”

Greenblatt’s allegations are particularly bizarre since, as pointed out by Greenblatt himself, Cruz is a lifelong Zionist and opponent of antisemitism.

Cruz once authored a congressional resolution explicitly condemning antisemitism.

Twitter users mocked Greenblatt in his own replies for his less-than-credible cries of outrage over Cruz’s statement.

Greenblatt and the ADL have been ridiculed before for their weaponized use of the antisemitism allegation against things they don’t like, such as YouTuber Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg, the “okay” hand sign, and internet meme Pepe the Frog.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Trump's Chances of Re-Election Soar After Shambolic Dem Debate

Trump’s Chances of Re-Election Soar After Shambolic Dem Debate

U.S. News
Comments
Trump: Democrats, 'Dirty Cops' And 'Dishonest Scum' Have 'POISONED Democracy'

Trump: Democrats, ‘Dirty Cops’ And ‘Dishonest Scum’ Have ‘POISONED Democracy’

U.S. News
Comments

Pete Buttigieg Implies Bernie Sanders Wants to Incite Violence with Campaign

U.S. News
comments

Bloomberg scorches Sanders: ‘Best known socialist a millionaire with 3 houses’

U.S. News
comments

Dana Rohrabacher Says He Never Offered Assange A Pardon From Trump

U.S. News
comments

Comments