ADL Petitions Congress For A Federal Bailout Due to Coronavirus

The Anti-Defamation League, a far-left social justice group which advocates for online censorship in the name of “fighting antisemitism,” is pushing for congress to give them a federal bailout due to the coronavirus.

On Sunday, the ADL shared a bailout petition asking their followers to join them in pressuring congress for “$60 billion in emergency stimulus funding” for themselves and over 200 other non-profits.

The list of non-profits seeking a bailout includes other social justice groups like Agudath Israel of America, Haddassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America and the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America.


Robert Barnes joins Alex Jones on the Alex Jones Sunday show

“Today, Congress is negotiating a legislative package in response to the health and economic crisis related to COVID-19,” the ADL’s petition says. “ADL has added its voice to a letter (link here) signed by a coalition of over 200 national non-profits urging legislators to include $60 billion in emergency stimulus funding to support our work and our employees, and keep 12 million people employed across the country. This federal relief is critical to ensuring that non-profit organizations continue our work during this time of crisis and need.”

The ADL’s latest 2018 financial report revealed they have over $92 million in net assets.

