ADL Received Up to $10M in PPP Bailout Funds Despite Reporting Over $92M in Net Assets

The Anti-Defamation League, a far-left group which advocates for online censorship in the name of “fighting antisemitism,” received up to $10 million in Paycheck Protection Program bailout funds at a time when tens of millions of Americans are out of work and overwhelming our nation’s food banks.

The ADL applied for and received a PPP loan “ranging from $5-10 million,” The Wall Street Journal’s Marcus Baram’s reported Monday.

Some of the major NYC organizations and companies that got PPP loans ranging from $5-10 million: Anti-Defamation League

Archdiocese of NY

Bluestone Lane

Chop’t

Dig Inn

Jordache

Kasowitz Benson Torres (firm run by Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Marc Kasowitz) — Marcus Baram (@mbaram) July 6, 2020



The ADL disclosed over $92 million in net assets on their latest financial report for 2018.

As I reported in March, the ADL lobbied congress for “emergency stimulus funding” citing the coronavirus and now we know they succeeded.

What has the ADL been doing while receiving millions from taxpayers?

Lobbying for censorship of Christians, conservatives, nationalists and gamers on the internet.

Their biggest project lately has been organizing megacorporations to launch an ad boycott of Facebook to demand they censor more First Amendment-protected speech.

Our campaign is working. Use your voice to tell Facebook that their policies and enforcement on hate speech, incitement to violence, and misinformation are not only weak, they disproportionately harm BIPOC and LGBTQ+ users. #StopHateForProfit https://t.co/i3U2RGPKDR pic.twitter.com/a2BvX9K5Kd — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) July 5, 2020

#Holocaust denial is hate speech plain and simple — and it thrives on Facebook. We call on Facebook to #StopHateForProfit by taking steps once and for all to finally curb the spread of Holocaust denial on its platform. https://t.co/iEgi5XzfOi pic.twitter.com/3Gu4aRKTKW — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) July 1, 2020



As ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said, the campaign “is working.”

Tomorrow is Facebook’s big meeting with organizers of the #StopHateForProfit ad boycott. Zuckerberg, Sandberg, and Chris Cox meeting with @ADL @NAACP @ColorOfChange. — Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) July 6, 2020



While the ADL is organizing a boycott of Facebook, they’re simultaneously pushing other efforts to make it illegal for Americans to boycott Israel.

The @ADL exercises its constitutional right to call for boycott of Facebook, even as it tramples the rights of those who call for a boycott of Israel over its crimes against Palestinians. https://t.co/N3GhQs5781 — Electronic Intifada (@intifada) July 3, 2020



On Monday, two prominent Christians that were put on what many called an ADL “hit list” of 30 YouTube channels ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt demanded be banned for “anti-Semitism” were purged.

We all knew this day was coming… YouTube has finally banned my account, deleting hundreds of videos, millions of views, and 60.7k subscribers… gone in an instant. They can try to censor me, but nobody can censor Logos. Jesus Christ did not need YouTube to spread the word. pic.twitter.com/jXajavg0wk — E. Michael Jones (@EMichaelJones1) July 6, 2020

YouTube deletes one of the most famous Baptist preachers, Pastor Steven Anderson, from YouTube (135k subs). More than a decade of preaching, sermons, and documentaries gone from their platform. The censorship is out of control. pic.twitter.com/sFp8F22Pr3 — Joe Leonard 🇺🇸 (@maelfyn) July 7, 2020



Nearly everyone on the list has been systematically purged by YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki over the past 11 months.

Thank you @Youtube for removing these white supremacist accounts. These channels and the hate that lives on them have no place in our society. #stophateforprofit. https://t.co/PWe4QsfTfO https://t.co/GkX0TYVxjP — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) June 30, 2020



In late April, the ADL threatened Valve Corporation’s Steam for not censoring gamers’ speech aggressively enough.

In a newly released report, the ADL defamed Valve Corporation’s Steam as a platform full of violent “extremists” and pushed for gaming companies to sever ties because they’re not doing enough to censor their users and suppress free speech. https://t.co/OqEoddnMkI — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) May 3, 2020



This is where our tax money is going in the name of “charity.”

Over 40.8 million Americans have been put out of work (26% of the labor force) and over 140,000 businesses have been closed for good but the ADL was handed millions of dollars to aid their quest to undermine the First Amendment and suppress free speech.

