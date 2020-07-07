ADL Received Up to $10M in PPP Bailout Funds Despite Reporting Over $92M in Net Assets

Image Credits: Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

The Anti-Defamation League, a far-left group which advocates for online censorship in the name of “fighting antisemitism,” received up to $10 million in Paycheck Protection Program bailout funds at a time when tens of millions of Americans are out of work and overwhelming our nation’s food banks.

The ADL applied for and received a PPP loan “ranging from $5-10 million,” The Wall Street Journal’s Marcus Baram’s reported Monday.


The ADL disclosed over $92 million in net assets on their latest financial report for 2018.

As I reported in March, the ADL lobbied congress for “emergency stimulus funding” citing the coronavirus and now we know they succeeded.

What has the ADL been doing while receiving millions from taxpayers?

Lobbying for censorship of Christians, conservatives, nationalists and gamers on the internet.

Their biggest project lately has been organizing megacorporations to launch an ad boycott of Facebook to demand they censor more First Amendment-protected speech.


As ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said, the campaign “is working.”


While the ADL is organizing a boycott of Facebook, they’re simultaneously pushing other efforts to make it illegal for Americans to boycott Israel.


On Monday, two prominent Christians that were put on what many called an ADL “hit list” of 30 YouTube channels ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt demanded be banned for “anti-Semitism” were purged.


Nearly everyone on the list has been systematically purged by YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki over the past 11 months.


In late April, the ADL threatened Valve Corporation’s Steam for not censoring gamers’ speech aggressively enough.


This is where our tax money is going in the name of “charity.”

Over 40.8 million Americans have been put out of work (26% of the labor force) and over 140,000 businesses have been closed for good but the ADL was handed millions of dollars to aid their quest to undermine the First Amendment and suppress free speech.

