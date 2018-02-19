Admiral Warns US Should Prepare For Possible War With China

Image Credits: USDA / Flickr.

A top U.S. admiral issued a warning on the possibility of war between the United States and China. President Donald Trump’s pick for the next ambassador to Australia, Admiral Harry Harris Jr., last week, told Congress China has a “crystal clear” intent to dominate the South China Sea and were building military bases that could pose a threat to the U.S.

China, he alleged, is using “military modernization, influence operations and predatory economics to coerce neighboring countries to reorder the Indo-Pacific to their advantage.”

Harris Jr., 62, a highly decorated combat naval officer has served in the navy for 39 years. He holds a Master’s degree from Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service and attended Oxford University according to a White House statement.

During his service in the navy, “he served in every geographic combatant command and has held seven command assignments, including the U.S. Pacific Fleet, the U.S. Sixth Fleet, and VP-46,” the statement said.

