Adolescent Obesity Increases Risk of Adulthood Pancreatic Cancer Four-Fold - Study

Image Credits: Pixnio.

New research has linked adolescent obesity with up to a four-fold increased risk of pancreatic cancer later in life. The study’s results also suggest that overweight and even higher weight within the “normal” weight range in men may increase pancreatic cancer risk in a graded manner. The findings are published early online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

Pancreatic cancer is the sixth most common cause of cancer-related deaths in the world, and studies have linked adult obesity with an increased risk for its occurrence. To uncover any potential associations with adolescent weight, Zohar Levi, MD, of Rabin Medical Center and Tel Aviv University, and his colleagues analyzed 1,087,358 Israeli Jewish men and 707,212 Jewish women who underwent a compulsory physical examination between the ages of 16 and 19 years from 1967 to 2002. Pancreatic cancer incidence through 2012 was identified by linkage to the Israeli National Cancer Registry.

Over a median of 23.3 years of follow up, 551 new cases of pancreatic cancer cases were identified, including 423 cancers among men and 128 cancers among women. Compared with normal weight (5th to 85th percentile), obesity (?95th percentile) was associated with a 3.67-times higher cancer risk among men and a 4.07-times higher risk among women.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

CDC Warns of Deadly Turkey Salmonella Outbreak

CDC Warns of Deadly Turkey Salmonella Outbreak

Health
Comments
Sleep Expert: Ditch Nine to Five Work Days

Sleep Expert: Ditch Nine to Five Work Days

Health
Comments

Key to Weight Loss: Step On Scale Every Day

Health
Comments

Depression, Binge-Drinking Plague US Vets

Health
Comments

Americans Need Four Days to Feel Relaxed During Vacation

Health
Comments

Comments