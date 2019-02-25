Adrenochrome Ambrosia And How America Eats its Young

Infowars reporter Greg Reese breaks down how the chemical compound adrenochrome is found in expired epinephrine pens or EpiPens.

The two largest EpiPen manufacturers, Kaleo and Mylan, happen to be connected to the Clinton Foundation.

Reese also dives into the startup company Ambrosia Health that charges thousands of dollars to fill customers’ veins with the blood of younger, healthier donors.

This report highlights the multiple industries creating a market for human blood, cells and other compounds the elite seem to be obsessed with.


