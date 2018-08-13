Adult-Child Conversations a Boon for Developing Mind

Image Credits: flickr, cblue98.

Young children who are regularly engaged in conversation by adults may have stronger connections between two developing brain regions critical for language, according to a study of healthy young children that confirms a hypothesis registered with the Open Science Framework.

This finding, published in JNeurosci, was independent of parental income and education, suggesting that talking with children from an early age could promote their language skills regardless of their socioeconomic status.

Although decades of research have established a relationship between socioeconomic status and children’s brain development, the specifics of this connection are not known.

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Amputees "Convinced" Prosthetic Belongs to Own Body

Amputees “Convinced” Prosthetic Belongs to Own Body

Health
Comments
Traditional Alzheimer’s Approach Completely Wrong - Study

Traditional Alzheimer’s Approach Completely Wrong – Study

Health
Comments

Work Email Dread After Hours Harms Health – Study

Health
Comments

Selfie Lovers Start ‘Alarming’ Surgical Trend

Health
Comments

Study Quantifies Time Spent in Cities to Specific Number of Cigarettes Smoked

Health
Comments

Comments