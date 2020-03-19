Advanced knowledge? CDC started hiring QUARANTINE program managers last November

The CDC appears to have had advanced knowledge of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, as the agency which deliberately delayed testing kits in the USA for nearly a month was hiring quarantine program advisors in November of 2019, to cover Texas, New York, California, Washington, Florida and many other areas where the pandemic is now exploding.

This job listing page at jobs.CDC.gov describes job announcement number HHS-CDC-D3-20-10640010, paying up to $93,077 per year, with an open application period from Nov. 15th, 2019 to May 15th, 2020.

The cities and states described in the job listing are:

Dallas, Texas, El Paso, Texas, Houston, Texas, Seattle, Washington, Anchorage, Alaska, Los Angeles, California, San Diego, California, San Francisco, California, Miami, Florida, Atlanta, Georgia, Honolulu, Hawaii, Chicago, Illinois, Boston, Massachusetts, Detroit, Michigan, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Newark, New Jersey, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, San Juan.

Here’s a screen shot of the listing:

Job duties

Here’s a description of the job duties:

“Assist in planning and implementing a program for preventing the importation of communicable diseases from abroad and spread of these diseases domestically.”, “Monitor disease trends and consults with senior leaders to ensure that appropriate measures are taken to prevent the introduction/spread of communicable diseases by travelers, etiologic agents or vectors.”, “Provide technical assistance, consultation and guidance to national, state and/or local agencies; health organizations; federal, state and local law enforcement agencies; airport and seaport activities; hospital networks, and other private entities.”, “Ensure appropriate communication networks, planning documents and emergency response protocols are in place, tested and regularly updated.”, “Develop and present training to various governmental agencies and local partners on emergency response protocols, communicable diseases and quarantine activities.”

Epidemiology, emergency preparedness and emerging infectious disease

This job listing also contains a section entitled, “Other information” which adds these interesting notes:

Additional selections may be made within the same geographical location CDC-wide. The utilization of shared certificates within multiple Centers of the Center of Disease Control and Prevention may be used from this vacancy announcement for specialties to include but not limited to: Applied Epidemiology, Behavioral Epidemiology, Chronic Diseases, Emergency Preparedness and Response, Emerging Infectious Diseases, Environmental Health, HIV/AIDS, Immunization, Infectious Diseases (e.g. Viral, Parasitic, etc.), Influenza, Malaria, Non-communicable Diseases, Outbreak Investigations, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), Surveillance, Tropical Medicine, Tuberculosis (TB), Viral Hepatitis, and/or Zoonotic Diseases.

Advanced knowledge of the coronavirus pandemic that’s now leading to forced vaccinations for everyone

How did the CDC have advanced knowledge of the coronavirus pandemic before it was announced to the world? Well, we already know the CDC is a criminal front group for the vaccine industry, and we know the CDC had a hand in releasing measles at Disneyland in California in order to create mass media hysteria to push for the vaccine mandate law there, SB 277, which just happened to be pre-written by the pharmaceutical industry and ready to push through the California legislature.

That’s why the CDC is characterized as, “an edifice of fraud” by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Although we have no direct proof, it would be entirely consistent for the CDC to be part of a globalist program to deliberately release a deadly pandemic virus in order to push for mandatory vaccines and funnel billions of dollars into the vaccine manufacturers (which has already begun). Former CDC head Julie Gerberding, you may already know, went to work as a top executive for Merck, and the CDC functions largely as a revolving door with Big Pharma. Part of her job was covering up vaccine fraud involving the mumps vaccine.

What better way to enrich the criminal pharmaceutical companies than to watch as a global pandemic virus gets released, granting the CDC extraordinary new powers (and funding), leading directly to mandatory coronavirus vaccines (the kill switch for global depopulation).

It also just happens that this coronavirus is the perfect excuse for a global financial reset that steals money from taxpayers by mass printing trillions of new dollars to bail out wealthy corporate executives, drug companies and industrial giants. Did you notice that the new family leave act which guarantees companies will pay employees for quarantine isolation time is exempting all companies with more than 500 employees?

That’s because this planned pandemic is being used to achieve all the goals of globalists: Censorship, confiscation of wealth, mandatory vaccines, depopulation, medical tyranny, martial law, a cashless society and much more.

And yes, the CDC had advanced knowledge of it all. The proof is right on their own website. Long before China even admitted to the existence of the coronavirus, the CDC was hiring quarantine managers in all the areas that are now being hit hardest by the coronavirus. There are no coincidences when it comes to such alignment of events.



