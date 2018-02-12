Advertising Giant Calls On Tech Companies To Censor 'Hate' & 'Fake News'

The advertising industry wants to make the web family-friendly, and leftist pressure group Sleeping Giants-friendly too.

Unilever, one of the largest consumer products companies — not to mention the second largest advertiser in the world — has threatened Facebook and Google with a boycott if they do not take steps to curb “anger and hate” on their platforms, according to written remarks from Keith Weed, the company’s chief marketing officer.

“Unilever will not invest in platforms or environments that do not protect our children or which create division in society, and promote anger or hate,” Weed is expected to say, at today’s leadership meeting of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), a trade group for companies involved in digital advertising.

