Adviser to Trump Warns: If Dems Win in November, "They're Going to Crush Fox News"

A top Fox News personality and adviser to President Trump has warned that if the White House does nothing to roll back censorship, if the Democrats win in November, “they’re going to crush Fox News.”

Speaking privately to Infowars, the host was responding to news that fellow Fox commentator Laura Ingraham had been forced under threat of suspension to delete a tweet about the drug Hydroxychloroquine being a potential cure for coronavirus.

“Lenox Hill in New York among many hospitals already using Hydroxychloroquine with very promising results,” Ingraham tweeted on March 20. “One patient was described as ‘Lazarus’ who was seriously ill from Covid-19, already released.”

Ten days later, Twitter forced Ingraham to delete the tweet under threat of suspension, despite the fact that Hydroxychloroquine has been approved by the FDA and has proven successful at treating COVID-19 in several studies.

Twitter claimed that the tweet triggered their “misleading information policy” with its “Heightened-risk health claims.”

“The real test: How many “journalists” who have dismissed hydroxychloroquine + azithromycin in COVID patients would say no to taking it themselves if seriously ill?” Ingraham asked earlier today.

The real test: How many “journalists” who have dismissed hydroxychloroquine + azithromycin in COVID patients would say no to taking it themselves if seriously ill? — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 31, 2020

As one Twitter user pointed out, while censoring tweets about an approved drug, Twitter is perfectly happy to let Chinese propaganda continue to circulate.

One gets taken down, while the other is fine with Twitter. pic.twitter.com/g2YA6zdGe3 — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) March 30, 2020

This occurred on the same day that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had his tweets deleted for questioning whether social distancing and quarantine measures were an overreaction.

Infowars’ Google Play store app was also banned last week for the same reason.

The Fox News host and presidential adviser said all this once again illustrated how the left and social media giants have been emboldened by the Trump administration’s lack of action on censorship and that this could spell disaster come the election.

“If Democrats win in November, they’re going to crush Fox News just as they’ve crushed the NRA. And we’re going to deeply regret letting it happen,” said the adviser.

“Everyone who thought it was fine that they deplatformed Alex Jones will look like a fucking moron,” he added.

