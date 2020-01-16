Advocating Chastity is Now Grounds for Getting 'Canceled' and Being Chaste Makes You a Terrorist

Two people were “canceled” over the past few days for recommending people wait until marriage to have sex and a new “threat assessment” from the Texas Department of Public Safety is proclaiming that people who don’t have sex are a domestic terrorism threat.

From Buzzfeed, Jan 13, “A Nurse With Over A Million Followers On TikTok Is Facing Backlash For A Video Saying Abstinence Is The Best Way To Prevent STDs”:

A woman who goes by Nurse Holly on social media, specifically on TikTok, where she has 1.7 million followers, is facing backlash for promoting abstinence as the “best” method for STD prevention in a video. “The best way to prevent STDs is waiting for sex until marriage. Just the truth,” she says in recent TikTok that’s since been deleted but is still being widely shared on other platforms like Twitter.

if i go to get tested and the nurse tell me i should have waited till marriage SOMEONE is getting knocked tf out pic.twitter.com/cVnNENVIBi — margo ♍︎ (@dumbbitchmargo) January 10, 2020



Savanah Hernandez joins Owen in-studio to comment on the worlds first transgender doll!

Holly, who did not want to disclose her full name or any personal information, told BuzzFeed News she deleted the video due to the backlash. She also apologized “for any offense that was taken” as she “only wish[es] to promote positivity and healthy lifestyles.” People who watched her video commented that they felt it was irresponsible for her to suggest abstaining from sex as medical advice. “Nurse Holly is wrong. The only way to ensure you never have any STD’s is to never have sex of any kind…which is unreasonable for most people,” one person tweeted in response.

The majority of responses are just a torrent of hatred — aka “hoes mad.”

STD rates are exploding and hitting record highs but it’s “irresponsible” to tell people to wait until marriage.

[Graphic source: the CDC]

From LifeSite, Jan 14, “Ireland Catholic schools cancel talks by US chastity speaker who opposes homosexuality, contraception”:

A number of upcoming talks in Ireland by well-known Catholic chastity speaker Jason Evert — two of them at Catholic schools — have been abruptly canceled, allegedly because the speaker upholds Catholic teaching on homosexuality and contraception. Evert is a founder of The Chastity Project and gives talks around the world on sexual ethics – discussing issues such as marriage, dating, pornography, homosexuality and contraception. He and his wife Crystalina claim to have spoken to “more than one million people on six continents about the virtue of chastity”. The Irish Times has reported Jan. 12 that several of Evert’s talks due to be given in Ireland have canceled “after concerns were raised about his views on homosexuality and contraception”.

From Raw Story, Jan 11, “Involuntary Celibates are an ’emerging domestic terrorism threat’: Texas warns of an ‘Incel Rebellion'”:

Misogynistic men who identify as part of the “Involuntary Celibate” movement are domestic terrorism threats, according to a new report. The Texas Department of Public Safety included the warning in their 2020, “Texas Domestic Terrorism Threat Assessment” (PDF).

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a domestic terrorism threat assessment that identifies incels as an emerging domestic terror threat. “Once viewed as a criminal threat…incels are now seen as a growing domestic terrorism concern.”

https://t.co/mWEoGHfpLf pic.twitter.com/RsCOy7gQ8q — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) January 11, 2020

“Although not a new movement, Involuntary Celibates (Incels) are an emerging domestic terrorism threat as current adherents demonstrate marked acts or threats of violence in furtherance of their social grievance,” the report noted. “Once viewed as a criminal threat by many law enforcement authorities, Incels are now seen as a growing domestic terrorism concern due to the ideological nature of recent Incel attacks internationally, nationwide, and in Texas.” “What begins as a personal grievance due to perceived rejection by women may morph into allegiance to, and attempts to further, an Incel Rebellion. The result has thrust the Incel movement into the realm of domestic terrorism,” the report explained. “The violence demonstrated by Incels in the past decade, coupled with extremely violent online rhetoric, suggests this particular threat could soon match, or potentially eclipse, the level of lethalness demonstrated by other domestic terrorism types,” the report warned.

Remember: there is no agenda here, folks!

Also, cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!