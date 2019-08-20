Aerial Footage of Town Reclaimed by Syrian Army Surfaces

On Monday the Syrian army established control of the entire city of Khan Sheikhoun and the Damascus-Aleppo highway in Idlib province, according to the pro-government newspaper Al Watan.

An exclusive aerial video of the city of Khan Sheikhoun in the south of Idlib province in Syria, which is surrounded by the Syrian government army has appeared online.

The Syrian army has cut off the supply route of the Jabhat al-Nusra* terrorist group in the province of Hama, blocking the road from Khan Sheikhoun, according to a Syrian military source. According to the source, the Syrian army has taken up its positions on the northern outskirts of Khan Sheikhoun.

A day earlier, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said that Turkish armored vehicles had entered the Syrian city of Saraqib in Idlib and were moving towards Khan Sheikhoun, which was under the control of militants.

*Al-Nusra Front or Jabhat al-Nusra, known as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham is a terrorist group banned in Russia

Bill Maher Defends Israel While Calling For US Collapse



Bill Maher switches between angel of light and angel of dark; and has recently been heard criticizing the boycot Israel movement.