Afghan Migrant Reportedly Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl In Hamburg, Germany

Image Credits: Staro1 / Wikimedia Commons.

A cruel crime occurred in Hamburg’s Moenckebergstrasse, one of the 10 busiest shopping streets in Germany, on Sunday morning.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the center of Hamburg on Saturday by a 30-year-old Afghan man, the Die Welt newspaper reported.

According to the media, the suspect followed the girl, talking to her and pretending that they had known each other for a long time. When they reached Moenckebergstrasse, the man dragged his victim into a doorway and raped her, the newspaper said, citing the police.

The girl then, still followed by the man, took the subway to Hoheluftbruecke station and from there ran to a petrol station where she asked for help, the media reported, adding that the alleged rapist remained there until the police arrived.

It is unclear why the girl did not seek help right after the crime, as well as why no one had noticed.

According to the media, the man was drunk when he assaulted the girl and has a criminal record, having previously been charged of theft, assault and drug abuse.

Moenckebergstrasse is one of the 10 busiest shopping streets in Germany, with over 9,000 passing the spot per hour on Saturdays.

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Report: Rand Paul Is Single-handedly Preventing War With Iran

Report: Rand Paul Is Single-handedly Preventing War With Iran

World News
Comments
Turkish Currency Hit By Perfect Storm Plunges to Historic Low

Turkish Currency Hit By Perfect Storm Plunges to Historic Low

World News
Comments

Brexit Betrayal? Poll Shows Over 100 UK MPs Switch From Leave to Remain

World News
comments

Human Trafficking Industry Hits New Highs — Now Worth $32 Billion

World News
comments

Italy Foreign Minister: Unchecked Immigration Leads to Chaos, Racism & Social Conflict

World News
comments

Comments